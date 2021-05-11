STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six more Covid care centres up and running in Delhi

Sirsa said the facility would accept walk-in Covid infected patients.Health minister Satyendar Jain visited the Gurudwara facility on Monday.

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh inspects a facility at New Ashok Nagar; (Right) A volunteer at Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid care centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh inspects a facility at New Ashok Nagar; (Right) A volunteer at Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid care centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib | Express/PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six Covid care centres and health facilities were opened on Monday in the national capital. The biggest of them is a 400-bed facility at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, which is set up by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).The facility is linked to Lok Nayak Hospital.  

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of DSGMC, said that the entire infrastructure including medicines is being taken care of by the committee and the government had provided doctors and nurses. “The facility is not an isolation centre but a full-fledged hospital with all possible services required for Covid patients except ICUs.  All beds have oxygen arrangements. We have stationed 15 ambulances at the Gurudwara for ferrying patients. The food will also be provided by the committee,” he said.

Sirsa said the facility would accept walk-in Covid infected patients.Health minister Satyendar Jain visited the Gurudwara facility on Monday. He said, “This centre has been attached with Lok Nayak Hospital if in case a patient develops critical symptoms, he or she will be shifted to the hospital. I would like to urge the people that those who wish to get treated may come here. We do have ample number of beds and in case a patient, who is admitted here gets severe, they will be shifted to the ICU ward,” the minister said.

Two BJP MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ramesh Bidhuri also started similar facilities in their constituencies.Singh said the 100-bed Covid centre with oxygen facility at Ashok Nagar is a collaborative effort of his organisation Rashtriya Swabhiman (RS), Radha Swami Satsang Beas (RSSB) and local district administration.

“The number of beds can be increased to 200. Each bed is equipped with oxygen concentrators and adequate arrangements for doctors, nurses, medicines and necessary items have already been made. The patients will also be provided free meals thrice a day,” said Singh, who represents West Delhi parliamentary constituency.

In association with Shiv Asra Trust (SAT), Bidhuri has set up three Covid centres, where 125 beds are available, in Tughlaqabad village, Sangam Vihar and Mahialpur village.The Tughlaqabad village unit has 50 beds and at Sangam Vihar’s centre, which at Surajmal Jat dharamshala, 25 beds are placed. Rest 50 beds are at a municipal school in Mahipalpur village. “At all these centres, patients with oxygen level between 86 and 94 will be given free treatment. Food is being arranged by Mata Jhandewali Mandir trust.” 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a 40-bed — Vijay Williams Covid Care Centre created at Mount Carmel School in Dwarka.Former Congress councillor Captain Khawinder Singh also opened a 35-bed isolation centre in Tughlaqabad Institutional Area near Batra Hospital.  This facility will provide free services especially to patients belonging to financially weaker section and don’t have isolation arrangements at home. 

