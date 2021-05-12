STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi receives 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield; runs out of Covaxin stock: AAP leader Atishi

There are 4.18 lakh Covishield doses left for people in the 18-44 age group. These can last up to nine days, she added.

Published: 12th May 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Atishi

AAP member Atishi. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said Delhi received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield vaccine on May 11, but it has completely run out of Covaxin.

She said some Covaxin centres for the 18-44 age group have been temporarily shut from Wednesday.

"Around 16,000 Covaxin doses, which were available in the morning, were administered at 44 centres. These centres will also be shut after Wednesday evening," the AAP MLA said.

Atishi hoped that the central government would intervene and make Covaxin doses available for the 18-44 age category.

"Soon it will be time to give the second dose of Covaxin to beneficiaries in this category," she added. 

The AAP leader said the national capital received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield on Tuesday evening.

There are 4.18 lakh Covishield doses left for people in the 18-44 age group. These can last up to nine days, she added.

"However, there will be no Covaxin doses left for the 18-44 age group after Wednesday evening and all such centres will be temporarily shut," she said.

Delhi currently has four days of Covaxin and three days of Covishield stock for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers.

The AAP leader said 1.28 lakh doses were administered in the city on Tuesday.

A total of 41.64 lakh doses have been administered to beneficiaries across all categories in Delhi since the inoculation drive started on January 16, according to the bulletin.

Delhi has so far received 8.17 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category, and over 43 lakh doses for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers.

Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres, whereas beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group are being inoculated at 394 centres.

