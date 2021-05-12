STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

High time MRP of oxygen concentrators fixed to prevent black marketing, Delhi HC tells Centre

It said the notices would also go to those persons whose names were added in the 40 odd FIRs during the course of the investigation.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of oxygen concentrators (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of oxygen concentrators (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday told the Centre it was "high time" that MRP of oxygen concentrators and other equipment in demand for COVID treatment was fixed to immediately stop their hoarding and black marketing.

The high court made the observation while issuing contempt notices to all the persons named in the FIRs lodged after May 2 in connection with hoarding and black marketing of medicines and equipment required for treating COVID-19 and directed them to appear before it virtually on May 19.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the notices would be served to the contemnors through the SHO of the police stations where the cases have been registered.

It said the notices would also go to those persons whose names were added in the 40 odd FIRs during the course of the investigation.

The high court passed the direction after it was informed by advocate Sanjeev Sagar that in the hearings before the trial courts, in connection with these FIRs, the public prosecutors as well as the judicial officers appeared to be unaware of the May 2 order of the bench to book those engaged in hoarding and black marketing.

The high court in its May 2 order had also said that such individuals, booked for black marketing and hoarding be brought before it for taking contempt of court action against them.

The bench was then informed that a trial court has said that offences cannot be "made up" against such individuals and the option was to book them for contempt of court if they are selling medicines or equipment at exorbitant rates.

The bench was shown media reports which said that the concerned trial court, while hearing the anticipatory bail filed by businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his upscale restaurants, had said that first a law has to be made to regulate the prices and people cannot be penalised in a hurry because the high court wanted steps to be taken.

Amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao said the trial court cannot be blamed as MRP has not yet been fixed for a majority of the imported equipment and the central government has to inform the high court what steps it has taken.

Rao said a lot of people will escape prosecution in the long run as no maximum retail price has been fixed for the imported medicines and equipment for COVID treatment.

The lawyer for the central government said the issue was under consideration and sought time to inform the bench as to what decision has been taken.

The high court said that as early as June last year the process to fix prices of domestic and imported oxygen concentrators and other equipment was started, but was left unfinished.

"It is high time that MRP of oxygen concentrators and all of the other equipment in demand (for COVID treatment) be fixed so that black marketing and hoarding is immediately stopped.

The court asked Sagar to prepare a note on the issue of price fixation, for informing public prosecutors and judicial officers in the subordinate courts, and said it will be circulated by the Delhi government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court oxygen concentrators MRP coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp