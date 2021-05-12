Jamia speeds up distribution of aid to family of  deceased staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to provide early financial relief to the families of employees who died due to Covid-19, the Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) University has asked all offices concerned to immediately facilitate the relatives in getting the entitlement benefits of the deceased employees.

On the direction of JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar, all heads of the departments/offices have been requested by the Registrar, to send name, designation and other details with relevant papers of the deceased employees to the Registrar Office so that necessary action may be initiated at the earliest.

“The Registrar Office and Finance Office have also been advised to process files on priority basis so that the families of the deceased may be benefited at the earliest. Reaching out to the families of the deceased employees, the VC has directed all deans, HoDs, directors and heads of administrative units of the university to immediately process the relevant papers for extending entitlements to them as per the government norms,” said the spokesperson of the university.

Several teaching and non-teaching employees of the university have lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi. The university has suffered a massive setback on account of losing precious human resource, said the varsity.