STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jamia speeds up distribution of aid to family of  deceased staff

Several teaching and non-teaching employees of the university have lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi.

Published: 12th May 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo| Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to provide early financial relief to the families of employees who died due to Covid-19, the Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) University has asked all offices concerned to immediately facilitate the relatives in getting the entitlement benefits of the deceased employees.

On the direction of JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar, all heads of the departments/offices have been requested by the Registrar, to send name, designation and other details with relevant papers of the deceased employees to the Registrar Office so that necessary action may be initiated at the earliest.

“The Registrar Office and Finance Office have also been advised to process files on priority basis so that the families of the deceased may be benefited at the earliest. Reaching out to the families of the deceased employees, the VC has directed all deans,  HoDs, directors and heads of administrative units of the university to immediately process the relevant papers for extending entitlements to them as per the government norms,” said the spokesperson of the university. 

Several teaching and non-teaching employees of the university have lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic in Delhi. The university has suffered a massive setback on account of losing precious human resource, said the varsity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jamia university
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp