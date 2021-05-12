STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Job of govt not like terrorist, says court in oxygen concentrator hoarding case

The court, which was hearing the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case, also asked “is doing business in this country an offence”.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Job of the government is not like a terrorist” and “just to hide your failure, you are after people,’ said an anguished Delhi Court on Tuesday while expressing strong displeasure that the government is yet to regulate the prices of the medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court, which was hearing the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case, also asked “is doing business in this country an offence”. The hard hitting oral observations were made by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg while hearing the bail applications of Matrix Cellular Services employees, including the CEO and vice president, who were arrested by police for allegedly hoarding and selling the equipment at exorbitant prices.

Meanwhile, A Delhi Court refused to give any interim relief from arrest to businessman Navneet Kalra for the second time in the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case. The court was hearing the arguments on the issue of jurisdiction on the anticipatory bail petition filed by the businessman in connection with the seizure of concentrators from his upscale restaurants, including ‘Khan Chacha’ in Khan Market.

