STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Patients mourn as renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Shekhar Agarwal succumbs to COVID

Dr Agarwal had probably contracted the virus at the hospital around 10-15 days ago and was admitted to the medical facility.

Published: 12th May 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "Dear Dr Shekhar Agarwal, without you around, things have not been so joyful and wonderful. You make a difference like no one else," reads one of the testimonials on Sant Parmanand Hospital's website about its executive director and vice president.

Dr Agarwal, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon, succumbed to coronavirus on May 10.

He was associated with the hospital ever since its inception in 1997.

Another testimonial for Dr Agarwal stated that he gave a "personal touch" to his work.

One of his patients has called him the "gold standard" in his field.

Words like "kind", "cooperative" and "incredible" have been used for Dr Agarwal by his patients.

"He was a very pleasant person, an excellent doctor, a renowned orthopaedic and a workaholic. He just had about every quality any head should have. He was loved by his staff and patients. I have known him for more than 20 years. We were colleagues and friends. It feels like a personal loss," said Dr Sagar Rajagopal, executive director of the hospital in Civil Lines.

Dr Agarwal had probably contracted the virus at the hospital around 10-15 days ago and was admitted to the medical facility.

He developed other complications and could not make it, said his colleague.

He did not have any major comorbidity.

Agarwal's wife was also infected and was admitted to the hospital but was recently discharged.

"We will miss him immensely and he will always be remembered very fondly. It is very painful and tragic. We are trying to get over it. It will take a lot of time. A lot of doctors and nurses have been infected by the virus at our hospital but this is the first major tragedy," Dr Rajagopal added.

According to the website, Dr Agarwal had been working for nearly 35 years in the field of orthopaedics, of which 10 years were spent in England; two years in Teaching Hospitals in Liverpool and one year in a highly specialised hip surgery centre at Wrightington Hospital.

He had been performing knee replacement and hip replacement surgery for the last 25 years in India.

He was among the first few surgeons who pioneered joint replacement surgery in India, the website stated.

Dr Agarwal was a visiting professor at the prestigious Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University and was the vice president of Indian Society of Hip and Knee Surgeons (ISKHS) in which he was a founding member.

He also maintained a bone bank to preserve fresh frozen allografts used for difficult surgeries where deficient bone needs to be replaced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Shekhar Agarwal Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp