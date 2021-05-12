The young Earth warrior

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Aarav Seth from Indirapuram is just 12, but he has already found his life’s mission – to save the environment and help the needy. “Through my blogs and my Youtube channel Un-earth, I create awareness about the pressing issues of the environment. For me, it is not just about planting trees, but also watering them regularly and clearing the trash from the plantation area.

Along with my team, I planted over 4,000 trees in Delhi NCR under the Mission100CroreTree,” informs Seth, a Class 8 student at Bharat Ram Global School, Indirapuram. Seth was exposed to climate crisis and global warming issues while watching Discovery and Nat Geo. “I was pained to see how people don’t take care of the environment. So, I started reading about these terms to know more. Gradually, I started bringing changes in my life to make our future safe.

I was just eight years old when I stopped using single- use plastic. In 2017, I planted my first sapling, a neem plant.” He has even made it a rule to gift plants to my relatives and friends on their birthday. “I have given more than 3,500 plants. Inspired by this thoughtful gesture, many of my friends have started gifting plants as return gifts on their birthday and to their relatives on special occasions.” In 2019, Seth also contributed to the Clean Yamuna Drive and Clean Hindon Drive in Delhi and Ghaziabad. He started three initiatives to tackle several problems in society.

“These initiatives include Sunday4SecuredFuture, Helping Hand, and the latest one is She Hygiene,” adds Seth, reminiscing how his parents – his mother works in a microchip company, and father deals with the share market – were always supportive of his endeavours. The Sunday4SecuredFuture movement encourages young climate activists to take at least one climate action every Sunday. “I have received an overwhelming response from many activists around the world. Helping Hand is another initiative where along with my three friends. Following all social distancing and safety norms, we would go door-todoor to collect those items,” adds the sociopreneur.

Last year, Seth participated in many webinars about climate issues, especially sustainable development, and even organised webinars on how to tackle climate problems, and educated children about afforestation and reforestation. “She Hygiene is one of my recent initiatives that focuses on distributing sanitary pads to girls who cannot afford to buy this basic necessity. We buy sanitary pads from the donations we get. We recently bought 43 packets of sanitary napkins from Anandi as these are 100 per cent organic,” he adds. Seth has collaborated with an NGO Nirbhed, a school for underprivileged kids, for smooth distribution of the donated material.

Seth says, “Now that we can’t venture out much and meet friends, I plant trees on my own. I also came up with the podcast series #RingThe- Bell-To Alarm The Present For The Future to make people aware about climate issues in our society by interviewing people who are forerunners in finding solutions for a healthier Earth. This has brought me wonderful opportunities to interview eminent personalities such as Erik Solheim, Vikrant Tongad, and Gerald Kutney.”

“I faced many hurdles while trying to convince people to work towards betterment of the planet. During Diwali, when I posted that the AQI levels are going above 1,000, people trolled me saying this is fake information. Stubble burning is usually blamed for this, but it just contributes to 13-17 per cent of the pollution. Other things such as mining, firecrackers, vehicles and the government not encouraging the use of bicycles enough.”