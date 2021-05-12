STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Water supply to be hit in several parts of Delhi today

Water supply will be affected on Wednesday in several neighbourhoods in east, northeast and south Delhi.

Published: 12th May 2021 09:49 AM

Tap water

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Water supply will be affected on Wednesday in several neighbourhoods in east, northeast and south Delhi. Officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said that due to very high turbidity in the raw water supply from Upper Ganga Canal, the production at two water treatment plants (WTPs) in Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi would be affected and hence many localities would not get adequate supply.

The colonies where supply will be affected in east and north Delhi are Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nand Nagari, Shahdara, Laxmi Nagar,Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Kondli, Dallupura, Yamuna Vihar, Jafrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishkarma Park, Lalita Park, Seelampur, Shastripark, Bhrampuri, andf Gandhi Nagar. 

South Delhi neignourhoods are Sarai Kale Khan, Okhla, Kalkaji, Batla House Extension, Kalindi Colony, Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli, Malviya Nagar, Saket, Pushp Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Lado Sarai, Khirki, Saidulajab, Greater Kailash, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Jal Vihar, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar and NDMC areas. “The public is advised to make judicious use of water and request for tankers,” said the officials. 

delhi water supply
