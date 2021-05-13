STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ease lockdown & reopen markets, appeal traders

“Traders are finding it difficult to cope with the hardship and survive. Lockdown is not the answer to the pandemic.

Bengaluru Lockdown

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Citing financial losses due to the Covid-induced lockdown, a group of traders on Wednesday urged suggested the Delhi government to ease restrictions and allow the reopening of the retail markets with strict measures. Atul Bhargava, president of New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), an association of shopkeepers in Connaught Place, said that business activities should be permitted in the markets with strict enforcement of Covid protocol.

“Traders are finding it difficult to cope with the hardship and survive. Lockdown is not the answer to the pandemic. Strict enforcement is required. All illegal hawkers should be removed from the corridors of Connaught Place as they do not follow standard operating procedures,” said Bhargava. He also sought rebates in property tax and electricity fixed charges.

“The council, our MP or the chief minister did not bother to consult us. It is the responsibility of the administration to enforce rules. Traders lost 60 per cent of business last year because of lockdown. No relief is being given to us. We have to pay GST, EMIs, and property tax on time. Traders should be given property tax rebate and fixed electricity charges should also be waived off,” he said.

Vijay Kumar, president of South Extension Part I Traders Association, is in agreement. He said that it would take months to revive their business if markets are not allowed to operate now. “Last time, the lockdown was for about two months and it took six months to put the business back on track. If we allow reopening now, things will easily take two-three months to be normal. We were given EMI and loan moratorium last year but no relief was announced this time.

We are also paying salaries and other bills,” said Kumar. Bhargava is speaking with several traders of Karol Bagh, Khan Market, South Extension and other markets and may release a joint statement on Thursday. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has been supporting the extension of lockdown in Delhi, said that ongoing lockdown, the way it is being operated, in Delhi is quite worrisome. Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of the confederation, urged CM Kejriwal to give financial assistance to traders.

However, Yoginder Dawar, president of the Central Market association of Lajpat Nagar, is not in favour of reopening the markets at this stage.  “Crowd management in the market is not possible. Covid cases have started reducing; we shouldn’t let the thing go out of hands again. As experts and doctors are saying the third wave will be deadlier, we should remain more vigilant and focus on vaccination. If the permission is given then markets should be open on an odd-even basis,” he said.

