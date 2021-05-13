STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamia teachers’ association urges V-C to build Covid hospital on campus 

The Jamia Teachers Association (JTA) on Monday wrote to Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar to start a fundraising initiative to set up a 50-bed Covid care facility. 

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With several employees and staff members succumbing to Covid-19, the teachers’ body of Jamia Millia Islamia has urged the University administration to build a hospital on campus by raising funds. The Jamia Teachers Association (JTA) on Monday wrote to Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar to start a fundraising initiative to set up a 50-bed Covid care facility. 

In the letter, JTA has assured to extend all possible help to the V-C to create a multi-specialty hospital fully equipped with modern medical tools and facilities.  “This is painful to mention that many teachers and staff members of Jamia Millia Islamia have lost their lives to Covid-19 in want of good hospitals which they could not get even running from pillar to post,” said Dr M Irfan Qureshi, Secretary of JTA. 

Qureshi said, “This a high time we go for Jamia’s medical college to secure the future with better medical facility.” He said that the 50-bed Covid care hospital will also pave the way to fulfill Jamia’s long dream establish its own full-fledged medical college. 

Qureshi also made the first donation of Rs 50,000 to the fundraising initiative.  Majid Jamil, president of the JTA, said, “Jamia should have some landmark achievement amidst completing the 100 years of its foundation.

The Covid-19 pandemic and loss of many precious lives have compelled us to release an appeal to fundraising for the noble cause of serving Jamia fraternity and humanity as a whole. I am confident that Jamia teachers, alumni, and fellow citizens who want to support Jamia will contribute with an open heart and actively take part to translate this dream into a reality”. JTA vice-president Nafis Ahmad said that, once ready, the hospital will practice quality medical and healthcare.

4 teachers, others have died of virus
Four serving teachers have lost their lives so far due to Covid-19, besides the death of many non-teaching staff members and retired teachers, said the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA)

