‘Trained’ gang duping patients nabbed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday busted an interstate gang of cyber criminals involved in duping distressed Covid patients and their relatives in the name of providing oxygen cylinder. Four persons have been arrested and their bank accounts with an amount of Rs 2.46 lakh have been frozen.

The gang had gone to Jamtara in Jharkhand, where they got training in duping people online, said the police. The accused have been identified as Ritik Singh (19), a resident of UP’s Farukkabad, Yogesh Singh, Mohmmad Arzoo and Ravish, a resident of Haryana.

“On May 3, a complaint was received from Kshitij Mehra, a resident of Sant Nagar, Karol Bagh. He was in need of oxygen cylinders for his friend. The accused introduced himself as Ritik Singh and demanded payment for the same. The complainant paid a total of Rs 47,500 to the accused person through various online modes. But the cylinders were never delivered,” said the police.

Following which an FIR was registered and a team was formed under the supervision of DCP-I Rohit Meena. The team probed the trail of money and the SIM cards used by the accused and zeroed in on

Ritik. He was arrested on May 7. His accomplices Yogesh Singh, Mohammad Arzoo alias Sahil and the mastermind namely Ravish alias Abiram were also arrested on Monday.

“During investigation, Ravish confessed that he had undergone ‘training’ for cyber fraud in Jamtara, where he learnt all the ways to dupe people,” said the police. The police have recovered mobile phones used in cyber crimes, 14 SIM cards, ATM cards, a laptop, 13 Aadhaar cards, 8 PAN cards and four vehicles. The gang had allegedly duped 20 people. “The corresponding complaints are being checked,” said an official.