STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Trained’ gang duping patients nabbed

The Delhi Police on Wednesday busted an interstate gang of cyber criminals involved in duping distressed Covid patients and their relatives in the name of providing oxygen cylinder.

Published: 13th May 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational image (Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Wednesday busted an interstate gang of cyber criminals involved in duping distressed Covid patients and their relatives in the name of providing oxygen cylinder. Four persons have been arrested and their bank accounts with an amount of Rs 2.46 lakh have been frozen.

The gang had gone to Jamtara in Jharkhand, where they got training in duping people online, said the police. The accused have been identified as Ritik Singh (19), a resident of UP’s Farukkabad, Yogesh Singh, Mohmmad Arzoo and Ravish, a resident of Haryana. 

“On May 3, a complaint was received from Kshitij Mehra, a resident of Sant Nagar, Karol Bagh. He was in need of oxygen cylinders for his friend. The accused introduced himself as Ritik Singh and demanded payment for the same. The complainant paid a total of Rs 47,500 to the accused person through various online modes. But the cylinders were never delivered,” said the police. 

Following which an FIR was registered and a team was formed under the supervision of DCP-I Rohit Meena. The team probed the trail of money and the SIM cards used by the accused and zeroed in on 
Ritik. He was arrested on May 7. His accomplices Yogesh Singh, Mohammad Arzoo alias Sahil and the mastermind namely Ravish alias Abiram were also arrested on Monday. 

 “During investigation, Ravish confessed that he had undergone ‘training’ for cyber fraud in Jamtara, where he learnt all the ways to dupe people,” said the police.  The police have recovered mobile phones used in cyber crimes, 14 SIM cards, ATM cards, a laptop, 13 Aadhaar cards, 8 PAN cards and four vehicles. The gang had allegedly duped 20 people. “The corresponding complaints are being checked,” said an official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen cylinder oxygen cylinder fraud
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp