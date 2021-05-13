STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zero-profit oxygen concentrators and vaccine refrigerators

On the other side, some people are offering essentials such as oxygen concentrators at an exorbitant rate.

Elanpro is set to provide 2,050 oxygen concentrators to NGOS, hospitals and individuals

By Express News Service

Gurugram-based commercial refrigeration company Elan Professional Appliances Pvt Ltd (Elanpro) has come forward to provide 2,050 oxygen concentrators at zero-profit to NGOs, hospitals, and individuals.
“With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, it is imperative to ensure that apart from metropolitan cities, every district and rural areas get the necessary equipment,” notes Sanjay Jain, Director, Elanpro, adding, “Many are losing their loved ones and are suffering terribly.

Understanding the current situation, we put forth our efforts to help fulfil the requirement." The company has sourced oxygen concentrators from three different companies in China and Turkey. Jain says, "These companies manufacture medical equipment. The pricing of each concentrator varies depending upon the capacity of the product. We are providing them at no-profit cost, excluding any man-power costs for the same."  

The concentrators are being distributed across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, Agra, Goa, and Bengaluru. “We have been trying to provide it to the ones in need, whether it’s an NGO, a hospital or for home usage. This initiative drives an indirect contribution to society and provides support to the people during this dire situation,” he adds. As part of its CSR initiative, the company has even reached out to the Gurugram District Commissioner’s office to donate 100 units of oxygen concentrators to the Covid Centre at Gurugram. Along with this initiative, Elanpro is also working with organisations that are arranging vaccination drives for the public.

“We have decided that not only oxygen concentrators, but even the vaccine refrigerators and freezers up to 1,500-2,000 units can be supplied across India at zero-profit. We will also donate 100 units of vaccine refrigerators to the NGOs and hospitals in rural and urban areas, catering to the ones in need. With this, the focus will remain on the vaccination drive, without any worry about the cost of the refrigerators,” adds Jain. The WHO mandate states that the temperature for a vaccine cannot be below 2 degrees or above 8 degrees. “In the absence of a vaccine refrigerator, domestic refrigerators are being used, which cannot maintain the efficacy of a vaccine. Hence, maintaining a cold-chain infrastructure is a basic requirement and here’s where portable vaccine freezers come into play,” says Jain.

