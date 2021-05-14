Chadha reviews city’s supply situation, calls for equitable distribution of water

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday convened a meeting with senior officials to review the water production and water supply across the city. Chadha said that due to the severe short supply of raw water from Haryana, production has reduced by 60-65 million gallons daily (MGD), which is adversely affecting the potable water supply.

He, however, added that the DJB is working tirelessly to ensure adequate water to all hospitals and medical establishments, including all Covid facilities either through the piped network or additional tanker trips.

The focus in the meeting was equitable distribution and rationalisation of available water within Delhi. DJB has installed about 115 tube wells and five Rainy wells in Palla and other locations for water augmentation. The water production from these sources is about 30 MGD and is likely to be increased further.

“Due to frequent power failures that last anywhere between 2-10 hours on a daily basis, there has been a loss of a few MGDs in water production in May, and similar losses have been observed in the preceding months,” he said. Chadha spoke to the CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and asked him to take necessary measures for reducing power failures at a time when Delhi is facing an acute shortage of water.