Delhi left with 2-3 days of jabs for 45+, key workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital is left with just two-three days’ stock of coronavirus vaccines for those above 45, and key workers, while it has just eight days of Covishield doses available for the 18-44 age group. “Delhi currently has three days of Covaxin and two days of Covishield stock for those above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers. We request the government to make more doses available for this category,” said AAP leader Atishi on Thursday.

Delhi has so far got 43.20 lakh doses for 45-plus, and healthcare and frontline workers, of which 40.29 lakh have been utilised, Atishi said. The city has received 8.17 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines for the 18-44 category. Of this, 4.27 lakh have been utilised. The remaining doses, primarily Covishield, can last up to eight days, she said.

The city has already run out of Covaxin stock for the 18+ category. Most of the centres administering the Bharat Biotech vaccine have been temporarily shut till further orders. The AAP leader said 74,448 people were vaccinated in Delhi on Wednesday.

“Dispensaries conduct routine immunisation of children on Wednesdays and Fridays. So, there were fewer vaccination centres on May 12,” she said. According to the Centre’s policy, states and private hospitals have to procure vaccines to for the 18-44 years age group.