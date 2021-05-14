Engineering student held for duping Covid patient kin seeking O2

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old B.Tech student from a institute in Noida for cyber fraud and duping 47 innocent needy people from various states in the name of providing ICU bed and oxygen cylinder at home.

The accused, Aryan Singh alias Dhananjay, is a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh and is pursuing B.Tech from a renowned institute there. With the money acquired from cheating people, he stayed at luxury hotels in Gurgaon, Noida and Jammu, police said Fluent in English and a good communicator, he used Instagram to target his victims, police said, adding that he got the idea after receiving overwhelming response to a request for help that he posted on the photo and video sharing app.

He also used the name of a well-known foundation to gain trust of the victims and requested them to visit the website for verification, police added. His victims are from Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Mumbai and other cities, they said. The matter came to notice after one of the relatives of a coronavirus patient duped by the accused complained against on Covid helpline.

The complainant alleged that he received a message on a WhatsApp group for setting up ICU facility at home and contacted the given mobile number where the receiver introduced himself as Dhananjay and directed him to deposit `3,950 as advance rent. After he transferred the money to an e-wallet on April 30, the accused stopped responding to the complainant’s phone calls, he alleged.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said “As per technical investigation, the location of the accused was traced in Jammu and his previous transactions revealed that he used to stay in luxurious hotel. His location was traced next to Radisson Hotel in Jammu. When our team reached Jammu, it was found that the suspect had checked out from the hotel.”