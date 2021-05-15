STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's positivity rate dips to 11 per cent; Kejriwal announces oxygen concentrator banks for patients in home isolation

The 11 districts of Delhi will be given 200 oxygen concentrators each and these will be provided to patients in home isolation on the recommendation of doctors, the chief minister said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 6,500 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate has declined to 11 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday and also announced the launch of oxygen concentrator banks for patients in home isolation.

He also said that though daily cases have dipped, the Delhi government will not let its guard down and keep fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of cases was over 8,500 and the positivity rate was 12 per cent on Friday, the chief minister said.

The government has started oxygen concentrator banks for patients who are in home isolation and require oxygen support, Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

The 11 districts of Delhi will be given 200 oxygen concentrators each and these will be provided to patients in home isolation on the recommendation of doctors, the chief minister said.

Those persons who have been discharged from hospital after treatment of COVID-19 will also be provided concentrators if recommended by doctors, he said.

Kejriwal said that he hoped that cases and the positivity rate will go down further and ultimately, the spread of the infection will stop.

He also lauded doctors and engineers for setting up 1,000 intensive care unit beds in Delhi in the last 15 days and said they have set an example before the world.

