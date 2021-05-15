STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Go with The Grain

If Khichdi is our national dish, Biryani is our pedigree.

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

If Khichdi is our national dish, Biryani is our pedigree. Perfumed with spices yet subtle in taste, best accoutred with accompaniments yet redoubtable all by itself, and lovingly anointed with oils and time, it is the piece de resistance of any well-appointed table.

And sorry, Vegetarian Biryani is not a thing, that’s just pulao. Here’s a round-up of some of the finest rice sculptures in the Capital, which can be delivered right to your doorstep:

Gulati
Sticking to the north, we carry on to Gulati’s, a place which may not have invented the butter chicken, but certainly helped perfect it. While they have a cornucopia of cuisines from the Punjab and the North, their decidedly Dilli take on biryani has people lining back up again and again.

Biryani By Kilo
With a name like that, you know they are not messing around. Biryani by Kilo delivers exactly what it promises, be it a half kilo or full. It’s so good, you don’t mind the leftovers, because at the end of the day, nothing is going to be left over.

Biryani Blues
Hyderabad may have been our choice indie Indian flick from the late 90s, which might help explain why this is our favourite place to go for South Indian accented biryani. From a genteel spice profile to a peppery finish, we cannot go against their grain.

Bikkgane Biryani
While the Mutton Biryani from Bikkgane may walk away with all the plaudits, and deservedly so we might add, that’s just one of the many choice items on the menu. The brand might offer every type of rice medley, from North to South India, but they don’t skim on other dishes either. Order from them for a comprehensive taste of India in all its forms.

Punjab Grill
Hastily returning to the North, we visit Punjab Grill. While the restaurant may be known for their largesse and the litany of classic dishes from the breadbasket of India, Punjab Grill still does a mean biryani and more.

