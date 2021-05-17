Businessman Navneet Kalra arrested from Gurugram in concentrators black marketing case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday evening arrested businessman Navneet Kalra, the accused in black marketing oxygen concentrators case in the capital, along with an international SIM company called Matrix Cellular Services Ltd. He was arrested from his brother-in-law’s farmhouse in Gurugram.

Kalra owns three restaurants, from where police had recovered more than 500 oxygen concentrators. The probe into the case has been transferred to the interstate cell of the Crime Branch.

During investigation, it was found that Matrix allegedly procured more than 7,000 machines from local vendors and Chinese companies and sold them at “exorbitant rates” to Covid patients and their families.

The Delhi High Court Friday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Navneet Kalra, seeking anticipatory bail, agreeing with the reasons given by the trial court while denying him the relief. A sessions court said the allegations against him were serious and his custodial interrogation was required.