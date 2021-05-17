STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45-plus age group': Atishi flags vaccine shortage

While issuing the vaccination bulletin, Atishi said that Delhi also started walk-in vaccinations for 45-plus, healthcare workers and frontline workers from Monday.

Published: 17th May 2021 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday that Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin left for the 45-plus age group and they will have to temporarily shut down centres administering it.

She said there are 97 schools where such centres have been opened as there are many people who don't have smartphones and can't register online.

"Approximately, we have calculated that a total of 57 lakh people in Delhi are above 45 years. Thus, a huge segment of the population cannot access the CoWIN platform and complete the registration process," she said.

Pointing out at the shortage of vaccines, she said, "We urge the Centre to supply us vaccines for the 18-44 age group since the new strain of coronavirus is affecting young people."

"We will have five days stock of Covishield, but less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45-plus age group after today's vaccination," she said.

Atishi said they have only four days of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group.

Approximately, more than 22 lakh people got themselves vaccinated after registering on CoWIN, she said.

Atishi said for the 45-plus segment, Delhi had received a total of 44,94,250 doses, of which 42,00,690 have been utilised.

The national capital is left with nearly 2,93,000 doses, of which 58,000 are of Covaxin and 2,35,000 of Covishield.

"We will have no choice but to temporarily shut down 50 vaccination centres administering Covaxin to this segment after tomorrow," she said.

In case Delhi doesn't receive new stock of Covaxin by the Union government, more centres will have to be shut down, she said.

On May 16, a total of 90,832 doses were administered, according to data shared by the legislator.

"This number is slightly lower than the usual doses given on a daily basis, only because the gap between first and second dose of Covishield has been increased up to 12-16 weeks by the central government.

Hence, the first doses administered accounted for 79,353 and the second for 11,479.

So, all in all, until now, 45,81,752 doses have been administered," she said.

As many as 10,57,950 people have been fully vaccinated while 35,23,802 have received the first dose until now, she said.

"A lot of young people between 18-44 have been affected by the virus in the second wave and have even succumbed to the pandemic," she said.

In order to protect the people of Delhi, the Centre must supply vaccines to the Delhi government at the earliest, she said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the Delhi government will be forced to close down vaccination centres for 18-44 age group if the Centre fails to provide more COVID-19 vaccines for the month of May.

In a letter received by the Delhi government on Sunday, the Centre informed to provide 3.

83 lakh vaccine doses for those aged 45 and above but refused any more vaccines for the 18-44 age group in May, he said during an online briefing.

The national capital reported 4,524 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since April 5, and 340 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dipped to 8.42 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 24, saying the gains made so far in combating coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

At 8.42 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 9 when it stood at 7.8 per cent.

The number of new infections is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data.

However, the lesser number of fresh cases on Monday came from a relatively smaller number of tests -- 53,756-- conducted on Sunday.

Atishi Covaxin aap delhi lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp