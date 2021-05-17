Plea in SC for quashing of FIRs registered in Delhi over posters critical of PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of FIRs registered by Delhi police for allegedly pasting posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

The plea filed by advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav also sought direction to Delhi Police Commissioner to not register any further cases/FIRs with regard to COVID-19 posters /advertisement/ brochures which have surfaced in context to ongoing vaccination drive.

Yadav said that he is seeking indulgence of this court to intervene with the "illegal arrest of innocent general public" for their speech and expression by way of pamphlets affixed on the wall which is now spread in social media.

He said that this court had in its catena of cases held that freedom of speech and expression with regard to the public cause is a fundamental right of every citizen guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

The advocate referred to top court's 2015 verdict in Shreya Singhal case in which section 66A of IT Act was quashed and the recent order in suo motu case on COVID management, in which state authorities were directed not to register any criminal case against the public seeking medical help in the social media.

"In contrast to decisions of this court the authorities are registering FIR against the innocent persons over their hate speech against the Prime Minister with regard to his official functions during the second wave of COVID-19 crisis and Government vaccine policies," the plea said.

The petitioner claimed that at least 25 FIRs have been registered and 25 people have been arrested in connections with posters that have surfaced across the capital. "The petitioner herein is seeking quashing of FIR/complaint, direction to the Commissioner of Police, DGP, not to register any other case/ FIR in relation to COVID-19 posters /Advertisement/ brochures surfaced in context to vaccination and case as the citizen have questioned about the status of vacations policy," the plea said.

It said that the FIRs have been lodged under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and those under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Epidemic Act.

The petition said that a 19-year-old school dropout youth, a 30-year-old e-rickshaw driver, a 61-year-old maker of wooden frames are among the 25 people arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly pasting posters with comments critical of the Prime Minister regarding the COVID vaccination drive.

The plea has also sought directions to Centre and Delhi police commissioner for calling of records about the FIRs registered in the matter.