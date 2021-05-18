STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Vikaspuri residents form committee to help pandemic-affected people

A resident of DG3 society, Rajnish Bhaskar started the committee in April along with eight other members of the society.

Published: 18th May 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitizer Spray

For representational purposes

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shocked and saddened by the death of a 72-year-old woman who could not get an ambulance on time, a group of residents from Vikaspuri’s DG3 residential society has formed a ‘Covid Committee’ to help the pandemic-affected people with timely ambulance service, medicines and oxygen support.

A resident of DG3 society, Rajnish Bhaskar started the committee in April along with eight other members of the society.

Bhaskar, who is an advocate, said: “Our campaign began after the death of the woman 25days ago. She was Covid-positive and had fallen unconscious because of breathing difficulty. A few residents were able to arrange an ambulance after eight hours of effort. But it was too late; the elderly woman died on the way to the hospital.”

“Three days after the incident, I started a Covid Committee with eight members each from one block of the society to help our residents with the necessary facilities,” said Bhaskar.

The committee currently has 27 members and it has collected Rs 6 lakh donation to build an independent Covid care facility.

“We started our mission with the RTPCR test of all residents. We have tested nearly 150 residents. The testing is being managed by our member, Dr. Vipul Kumar Singh. To help us reach out to all residents as quickly as possible, we have started a 24x7 Covid helpline. The work has been divided into Covid testing, managing Covid calls, medicines, ambulance, delivery of goods & groceries,” said Bhaskar.

The committee also maintains a medical storeroom. Besides, it has oxygen cylinders, concentrators, PPE kits and masks.“We have hired two workers for delivering grocery items, dairy products and cooked foods to the Covid-affected families. As soon anyone tests positive, we inform all residents for their safety,” says Bhaskar.

The committee also arranges to dispose of the garbage from the positive person’s home in a manner suggested by doctors. “We have also bought a van and turned it intoan ambulance with a stretcher, and oxygen support for our residents,” he said.

Resident Bini Mol, a nursing employee of Ganga Ram Hospital, helps the committee in assisting Covid patients and an Indian Army doctor Karnal Prem Kumar provides online consultation for the residents with post-recovery and counseling.

Other members who work for this committee are Kamal Bhatt, Shamit Bidani, O P Arora, Dr Vipul Kumar, Dr Aditya Rawlani, S K Kapoor and Komal Sharma. The group provides free oximeter, Nebulizer, and all emergency Covid medicine for free to the needy. The society has eight blocks with 416 flats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikaspuri Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp