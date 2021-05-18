STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extensive power infrastructure built for two 500-bed ICU facilities in Delhi

The Delhi government is developing healthcare infrastructure in the city keeping in mind the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19.

Electricity, Power

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Power discom BYPL has set up extensive infrastructure within a week to provide uninterrupted electricity to two 500-bed ICU facilities created by the Delhi government amid a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The two facilities were built on empty grounds near GTB and Lok Nayak hospitals within a fortnight.

The Delhi government is developing healthcare infrastructure in the city keeping in mind the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19.

These large facilities required an equally large power infrastructure.

For this, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) had been tasked with readying the power infrastructure on a war-footing, said the BYPL spokesperson.

"The discom did it in a record time of seven days on each of the two sites.

Between the two sites, the discom has laid nearly 7 kms of underground cables using trenchless technology," he said.

The anticipated power demand at each of the facilities can go upto 5 MW and accordingly, at each of the two sites, four distribution transformers, each having an installed capacity of 1.6 MVA, totalling 6.4 MVA were set-up, the spokesperson said.

A team of around 280 discom officials and workers worked round-the-clock to install the electricity network that conforms to the best international standards, he said.

Quick response teams, including senior engineers, keep a watch on the power infrastructure round the clock, he added.

