STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Free education, Rs 2,500 ex gratia for children orphaned by COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal

He also said that the children who have lost both parents, or single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years.

Published: 18th May 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

He also said that the children who have lost both parents, or single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years.

Also, the government will provide them free education.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that all these announcements will be implemented in a few days after getting them approved by the Delhi Cabinet.

Kejriwal also said that each of 72 lakh ration card holders in the city will be provided free 10 Kg ration, including 5 Kg from a central government scheme, this month.

The poor and the needy will be provided free ration even if they are without ration card, he added.

No documents will be needed to get ration by them, he said.

Delhi has lost 22,111 persons due to COVID-19 so far, according to a health bulletin on Tuesday.

Pointing that many families have lost their members, including breadwinners, Kejriwal said his government pondered over for days on ways to provide relief to them and also those whose livelihood has been affected due to lockdown.

"Each family in which death has occurred due to COVID, ex gratia of Rs 50,000 will be provided."

"There are also many families where the earning member died due to COVID-19. Such families will be provided a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 besides the ex gratia of Rs 50,000," he said.

Kejriwal said he knew many children who lost their parents to coronavirus and were rendered orphan.

"Such children whose both parents or single parent died due to COVID-19, will also be provided Rs 2,500 per month till they achieve 25 years of age. The Delhi government will also provide free education to them," he said.

"In these difficult times when people are in trouble, I will always stand beside you. It is my duty to help you whenever you are in trouble" Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that all the steps to provide relief to the people were being taken because they elected an "honest" government.

"We have made this possible by checking bribery and expenditure extravagance in government works and saving money."

In a bid to help Delhi people hit hard by COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdown, the Delhi government has so far provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to registered labourers and auto, taxi drivers in the city.

The national capital on Tuesday reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5, and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent.

Delhi had reported 4,524 cases and 340 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 8.42 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Arvind Kejriwal COVID 19
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp