STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Free fitness gyaan and goals 

While people in the age group 10-50 attend these sessions, Rajuput has found that the ones between ages 10-22 have been traumatised the most by the pandemic.

Published: 18th May 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Beenu Rajpoot

Filmmaker Beenu Rajpoot

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Patparganj resident and filmmaker Beenu Rajpoot began holding online sessions (on Zoom and Google meet) on fitness in March 2021, soon after she was chosen as a Fit India Champion by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. She has been holding fitness sessions for residents of Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Vizag. 

While people in the age group 10-50 attend these sessions, Rajuput has found that the ones between ages 10-22 have been traumatised the most by the pandemic.

“Young people and kids are more affected. They were used to spending most of their daytime outdoors, but now are forced to remain inside their homes. The youth is stressing about their professional career, and the children are not getting a chance to play and be with their friends. I teach them yoga and meditation as it helps to integrate mind, body and soul,” says Rajput, 40.

Depending upon the need, she also holds motivational talks to help them avoid negative thoughts.

“It is my moral duty to inspire people on fitness. Fitness should be our habit, but the need to remain fit should come from within. Considering the alarming situation we are living in, we need to understand the value of a healthy body and mind,” says Rajpoot, who also works with Delhi-based NGO Silver Lines that helps the visually challenged.

“The visually challenged only communicate with touch, and due to social distancing they cannot do that. To reduce the stress, I focus on breathing exercises such as pranayama and meditation,” she says.

Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness, Rajpoot remarks. “We often hear, ‘Health is Wealth’, but how many of us actually understand this?” 

To spread awareness about the importance of physical fitness, Rajpoot recently launched a fitness platform under the banner ‘Run for Lives’ (runforlives.com). “Running and cycling are two best ways to boost your physical as well as mental health,” she says.

Rajpoot has been practicing yoga for the last five years and vouches for it, despite the fact that her fitness journey began 15 years ago with gymming.

“Over a period of time, I realised that yoga not only gives you a better body but also leads to better lifestyle and well-being. It improves strength, balance and flexibility. Slow movements and deep breathing increase blood flow and warm up muscles, while holding a pose can build strength,” says this certified Yoga Instructor from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India. “I am now doing my Masters in YOGA from Uttarakhand Open University,” she informs.

Rajpoot is also learning the Principles of Ayurveda from Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute, Lonavala, Maharashtra. “Ayurveda teaches us that our body has five aspects to it – spiritual, physical, social, emotional and mental, and each aspect has to be healthy for complete immunity,” she signs off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beenu Rajpoot
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp