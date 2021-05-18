Free fitness gyaan and goals 

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Patparganj resident and filmmaker Beenu Rajpoot began holding online sessions (on Zoom and Google meet) on fitness in March 2021, soon after she was chosen as a Fit India Champion by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. She has been holding fitness sessions for residents of Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, and Vizag.

While people in the age group 10-50 attend these sessions, Rajuput has found that the ones between ages 10-22 have been traumatised the most by the pandemic.

“Young people and kids are more affected. They were used to spending most of their daytime outdoors, but now are forced to remain inside their homes. The youth is stressing about their professional career, and the children are not getting a chance to play and be with their friends. I teach them yoga and meditation as it helps to integrate mind, body and soul,” says Rajput, 40.

Depending upon the need, she also holds motivational talks to help them avoid negative thoughts.

“It is my moral duty to inspire people on fitness. Fitness should be our habit, but the need to remain fit should come from within. Considering the alarming situation we are living in, we need to understand the value of a healthy body and mind,” says Rajpoot, who also works with Delhi-based NGO Silver Lines that helps the visually challenged.

“The visually challenged only communicate with touch, and due to social distancing they cannot do that. To reduce the stress, I focus on breathing exercises such as pranayama and meditation,” she says.

Physical fitness is the first requisite of happiness, Rajpoot remarks. “We often hear, ‘Health is Wealth’, but how many of us actually understand this?”

To spread awareness about the importance of physical fitness, Rajpoot recently launched a fitness platform under the banner ‘Run for Lives’ (runforlives.com). “Running and cycling are two best ways to boost your physical as well as mental health,” she says.

Rajpoot has been practicing yoga for the last five years and vouches for it, despite the fact that her fitness journey began 15 years ago with gymming.

“Over a period of time, I realised that yoga not only gives you a better body but also leads to better lifestyle and well-being. It improves strength, balance and flexibility. Slow movements and deep breathing increase blood flow and warm up muscles, while holding a pose can build strength,” says this certified Yoga Instructor from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India. “I am now doing my Masters in YOGA from Uttarakhand Open University,” she informs.

Rajpoot is also learning the Principles of Ayurveda from Kaivalyadhama Yoga Institute, Lonavala, Maharashtra. “Ayurveda teaches us that our body has five aspects to it – spiritual, physical, social, emotional and mental, and each aspect has to be healthy for complete immunity,” she signs off.