Task force asked to check child isolation centres in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department on Monday asked its newly-formed district task force (DTF) to visit children’s quarantine and isolation centres to check if required standards to run such facilities are being maintained.

In a letter, the WCD department said the task force will visit institutions where quarantine centres or isolation centres have been set up for housing children in need of care and protection.

“... and assess the adherence to required standards for running such facilities as per COVID-19 protocol and advisories issued by the Govt. from time to time,” the letter said.

It also directed the DTF to coordinate with chief district medical officers (CDMO) and guide the concerned child care institutions (CCI) in this regard.

“DTF should also coordinate with the CDMO and district authority in this regard and guide the concerned CCI appropriately with regard to the standards that need to be adhered and safeguards to be maintained.

“They may also scale up any issue for suitable action from the HQ of WCD or the central control unit set up at the HQ as and when required,” it said.

The WCD department had set up task force across districts on May 8 to resolve issues faced by children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the DTF include WCD officers, child protection officers, chairman of child welfare committee (CWC), sub-divisional magistrate (HQ) as the nominee of the district magistrate, and a nominated member from the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights.

‘Decide on isolation centre for poor’

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre and Delhi government to decide the representation of a trust seeking to set up isolation centres equipped with medical facilities for the poor and children at government schools in the national capital. A bench issued the direction while hearing a PIL on the same issue filed by the trust

With PTI inputs