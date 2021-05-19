STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS-Delhi reporting over 20 cases of Black Fungus daily: Senior doctor

Dr MV Padma Srivastava, Head, Department of Neurology, AIIMS said that the index of suspicion of contracting Black Fungus is very high because of low immunity.

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is reporting more than 20 cases of 'Black Fungus' (Mucormycosis) disease on a daily basis, said Dr MV Padma Srivastava, Head, Department of Neurology, AIIMS.

"In Delhi's AIIMS, there are more than 20 cases of mucormycosis reported in emergency today. Mycormycosis was always there in those who are immunocompromised, diabetic, high steroid dose, but it was never in this number," Dr Padma, Head, Neurology Department, AIIMS, told ANI.

"She said that earlier the number was in single-digit. But, now we have crossed three-digit mark and are getting more than 20 cases of the infection every single day. We have made mucor wards separately at AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and AIIMS Jhajjar," Dr Padma added.

She further informed that the index of suspicion of contracting Black Fungus is very high because of low immunity. If COVID happens to diabetic people, sugar should be strictly controlled and there should be rational use of steroids.

"Cases of mucormycosis began being reported two months ago and states like Gujarat and Maharashtra have, so far, reported more than 1,800 cases. Now, Delhi is also reporting a high number of cases and a maximum of those are the ones who have taken high doses of steroids or are diabetic," she added.

Max hospitals across India have reported 50 cases of black fungus, and in Delhi alone, the numbers are 25. "COVID-19 strain may also be the reason and we need to do genome sequencing to understand this disease more," Dr Padma said.

Dr DS Rana, Chairperson, Sri Gangaram Hospital, informed that the hospital has as many as 48 admitted Black Fungus patients and 16 are in the waiting list. The rare fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' is on the rise in several parts of the country, including Delhi.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

