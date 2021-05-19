STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi minister Imran Hussain sends legal notice to BJP leader over black marketing allegations

Hussain has filed the legal notice through advocate Mohd Irshad, wherein he refers to a tweet posted by Parvesh Singh accusing Hussain of black-marketing oxygen cylinders.

Delhi minister Imran Hussain

Delhi minister Imran Hussain (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AAP legislator Imran Hussain sent a legal notice to BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh for allegedly defaming and for making false and frivolous allegations relating to black marketing of oxygen cylinders on Wednesday.

Hussain has filed the legal notice through advocate Mohd Irshad, wherein he refers to a tweet posted by Parvesh Singh accusing Hussain of black-marketing oxygen cylinders. Hussain said that the claims were frivolous and allegations false. He wants Singh to render an unambiguous apology.

"In view of above, you are hereby called upon to render immediately a complete, express, unqualified and unambiguous apology to my client (Hussain) for inflicting the aforesaid libel upon him, which rust be tendered to my client in writing by you as well as in printing the same along with true and correct facts, as stated above, on various newspapers of wide circulation in the National Capital Territory of Delhi as well as across India prominenily within 7 days of receipt of this notice, failing which, appropriate legal proceedings shall be initiated including criminal prosecution for the offence of criminal defamation as well as civil suit for recovery of damages, " the notice filed through advocate Irshad said.

