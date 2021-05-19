Foreign cos can’t sell COVID vaccine here: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed with costs of Rs 10,000 a plea seeking information regarding applications filed by foreign pharma companies seeking emergency use authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccines in India, saying it has become a fashion in Delhi to convert any idea into a writ petition or PIL.

The high court said such information and details can be sought under RTI Act and writ petitions can be filed after exhausting remedies under the transparency law.

“We are dismissing the petition with cost of Rs 10,000 to be deposited in favour of the legal aid services,” a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said adding that “It has become a fashion in Delhi to convert any idea one has into a writ petition or a PIL. For every small problem a writ petition is not the solution. Writ petitions cannot be moved by people like this.”