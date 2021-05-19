STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jamia professor, who sent out Twitter SOS for oxygen bed, dies of COVID

Nabila Sadiq is the fifth serving professor from the varsity to have succumbed to the virus in the last one month.

Published: 19th May 2021 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after she put out an SOS message on Twitter asking for an ICU bed for herself, Jamia Millia Islamia professor Nabila Sadiq lost her battle to coronavirus at the age of 38.

She is the fifth serving professor from the varsity to have succumbed to the virus in the last one month.

Sadiq had lost her mother Nuzhat to the virus on May 7 and is survived by her 85-year-old father Sadique, who is 80.

Sadiq was an assistant professor at the Sarojini Naidu Centre for Women's Studies at the varsity.

She had put out a message on May 4, "Any icu bed leads? For myself."

Later, she tweeted that she had got an ICU bed.

Her students and well-wishers had arranged a bed for her at Alshifa Hospital where she also tested positive for coronavirus.

Later, she was shifted to a hospital in Faridabad where she passed away on Monday night.

Mohammad Waqar, a former student of the varsity and who knew her since he had worked as a research assistant at the Sarojini Naidu Centre, was one of those who was instrumental in arranging a bed for her.

"She was admitted to Alshifa Hospital where the CT scan showed that 21 per cent of her lungs were damaged. She had asthma since childhood which made her condition critical. We arranged for a bed in Faridabad hospital where she was admitted on May 7. Initially, she was bipap, then she was put on NIV and later on ventilator but she could not survive. She was quite friendly and would always stay in touch with friends and relatives," he said.

Since her condition was critical, she was not informed about her mother''s demise.

Her father, Sadique, had also tested positive for the virus, but was discharged from the hospital.

"Her father was informed about her demise on Tuesday morning by neighbours. He is a very strong man. He was a professor at Aligarh Muslim University and then at Jawaharlal Nehru University," Waqar said.

Sadiq was a former JNU PhD scholar.

Former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh expressed condolence on her demise.

"Our beloved Professor Nabila Sadiq is no more. Rest in Power," she posted on Twitter and Facebook.

Retired JNU Professor Kamal Chenoy, in a Facebook post, called her bright and "committed to academics" and condoled her demise along with his wife Anu Chenoy.

"How does one begin to condole the completely untimely and completely preventable death of a student, of a daughter of a valued colleague, the sister of another brilliant young student? There are few words but a lot of emotion," he said in a Facebook post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nabila Sadiq Jamia Millia Islamia Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp