We all stood like a rock for each other: Kukoon Founder Sneha Mehta

My doctor asked me to also get an MRI done to gauge the exact situation of my lungs as my cough was getting bad by the day.

Published: 19th May 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Venturing out to get tested.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

It all started with a slight itch in the throat. I thought my throat had gone bad but the next day, I had unbearable headache and body ache. On March 28, I got tested and my reports came out on March 29, showing I had tested positive.

The labs and the assistant who did my Covid and blood tests were very helpful and accommodating. My doctor asked me to also get an MRI done to gauge the exact situation of my lungs as my cough was getting bad by the day. I was put on nebulisation which did miracles, and within two days it brought the cough down.

By the grace of god and my family’s support, it was easy to cope emotionally and mentally. It was depressing and challenging, as I would get new symptoms every day.

Luckily, I did not lose my sense of taste and smell. As diet plays an important role in any kind of illness, I relied on a high-protein diet of simple home food, avoiding sour and spicy items.

I kept taking warm liquids to wash off the toxins from my body and ensured an intake of two-three litres of warm water every day.

I did not take any kadha or haldi doodh because our Indian food is made with a lot of spices which are enough for the body. Excess intake of spices can be harmful for the organs.

But even after recovering, my system is not accepting spicy foods. As no one could come near to help me with my chores, I made a disciplined routine. I exercised and walked in my room to stay active.

However, even now, my stamina had gone completely down and within minutes I get breathless and tired. But we are blessed as our helpers who are like an extended family, were always there and looked after my parents while I was in quarantine.

Twelve days later, I took the test again, and again tested positive. But my family, help and office team kept me occupied and in a positive state of mind.

Finally on April 22, I tested negative, and joining my family again felt refreshing as a breeze. Aftercare is very much required.

I felt like working on my stamina, but only started doing so after my doctor approved, as I still have pain in my legs. In these tough times, you really need the support of your loved ones. I am glad that we all stood like a rock for each other.

Sneha Mehta is the Founder of fashion label Kukoon

— As told to Nikita Sharma

