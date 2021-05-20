STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beds open up as cases go down in Delhi

Hospital Beds

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital has seen a rise in the number of vacant beds for Covid-19 patients as a result of a steady decline in daily cases. This has brought a bit of relief for coronavirus patients and their kin who were finding it hard to acquire beds in hospitals and care centres at the peak of the second wave. 

According to the Delhi Corona app, till about 9 pm on Wednesday, there were 14,485 beds available for Covid patients out of the total 27,992 beds across the care facilities, government or private-run. As per the app, over 12,000 beds with oxygen supply were vacant and 1,346 ICU beds were available at about 9 am on Wednesday.

A few weeks ago, in the middle of the worst phase of the second wave of the pandemic, there was a massive shortage of beds with oxygen supply, ICU beds and ICU beds with ventilators, with cases spiralling up to as high as over 28,000 on April 20. The national capital also saw a high number of fatalities during this period.

The visuals of patients waiting outside hospitals for beds and the reports of people dying due to lack of oxygen supply to the facilities were among the worst images of the pandemic.

On April 14, COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilators had become fully occupied at the majority of 94 hospitals with such facilities, as per official data shared on an official app on that day.

On the same says, Covid-19 beds without ventilators were being fully used by patients at 75 of the 110 hospitals, according to the app. 

While the Covid-19 situation seems to have improved in the last few days, with daily cases on the decline, fatalities are still being recorded in large numbers. The severity of cases is still the same as it was a few weeks ago, say doctors.

Vacancy count rises at hospitals, care centres 

Amid a steady fall in daily cases of Covid-19 in the national capital, the number of vacant beds has again started to go up at hospitals, offering some relief to patients and their families.

