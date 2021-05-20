Centre more interested in glorifying image than protecting our children: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday accused the BJP and the central government of indulging in “cheap politics” over CM Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on the ‘Singapore variant’ of coronavirus.

He said the BJP-led government needs to prioritise children, instead of playing politics and “fixing its image” abroad.

“Kejriwal talked of Singapore strain and the children. The issue is not Singapore but children,” he said, referring to the CM’s claim that the strain is dangerous to children.

The chief minister rightly notified two facts to the public— firstly, the development of new strain in Singapore and secondly how this strain might affect children and India needed to be careful, Sisodia said.

“However, instead of preparing or taking any action on this important input, the Central government has shown condemnable behaviour by playing cheap politics of blame and lies,” he alleged.

“Vaccines would be available for the adults as well as children in the country, had our foreign ministry shown same swiftness in procuring vaccines from other countries, with which it has reacted to Kejriwal’s statement,” Sisodia said.

The Delhi BJP slammed Sisodia, saying he was indulging in “melodrama” to save Kejriwal from “embarassment”.