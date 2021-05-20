STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Delhi government ignores Centre, to continue plasma therapy

Delhi became the first state to start a plasma bank at the ILBS followed by banks at Lok Nayak and GTB hospitals.

Published: 20th May 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma Therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after the Centre-appointed task force removed plasma therapy from the treatment protocol for adult Covid patients, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said it can still be initiated on the suggestion of doctors on a case-to-case basis.

“Plasma therapy was dropped from the specific methodology of Covid treatment. However, on the suggestion of doctors, it can still be initiated. It depends on a case-to-case basis, and will be done only after recommendation from doctors. Nevertheless, we must know that there is no sure-shot specific medicine meant only for treatment against COVID-19,” he said. Incidentally, Jain was given plasma therapy when he was infected with Covid last year."

The Covid treatment protocol is prepared in consultation with the ICMR, AIIMS-Delhi, among others. But in the Delhi government-run hospitals, doctors say, the plasma therapy can be administered depending upon cases as there’s no clarity from the state over its use.

“It is not a ban, a recommendation which says plasma therapy is not beneficial. Also, there has not been any official communication from the Delhi government. However, we will surely keep a cap on its usage. It doesn’t help in extreme critical cases. This year, we tried it on some patients but only on those whom we knew will benefit,” said an official from a state-run hospital.

The AAP government has been vocal about plasma donation and administering it in critical cases. In Delhi, the plasma therapy was first tried in April 2020. In July last year, Delhi became the first state to start a plasma bank at the ILBS followed by banks at Lok Nayak and GTB hospitals. 

Plasma didn’t produce results

Dr Anil Gurtoo, HoD, Medicine department at Lady Hardinge Hospital, stated he has never administered plasma therapy on any Covid patient in the past one-and-half year.

“Theoretically, it is an interesting concept. But practically when it has been vested against scientifically designed randomised double blinded controlled trials. The study is clear that it is of no use. Similarly, Dr Naval Vikram, Physician and Medicine Professor, AIIIIMS, said the therapy was been found not to be effective during trials. Even at AII MS, plasma was administered but that did not make much difference.”

Therapy dropped after thorough consultations

Last Friday, all members of the ICMR-National Task Force for Covid-19, were in favour of removing the use of convalescent plasma from the Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult Covid- 19 Patients. There were reports that the members cited its ineffectiveness and inappropriate use in several cases.

