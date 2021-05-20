Cyclone-induced rain keeps Delhi cool

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Owing to the impact of Cyclone Tauktae, the national capital received moderate to heavy rainfall, bringing down the maximum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius, a drop by 16 notches below season’s average while the minimum temperature measured was 21.4 degrees Celsius, five notches

below normal.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded lowest maximum temperature in May since 1951. Last time, the lowest temperature was recorded on May 13, 1982 when the Mercury stood at 24.8 degrees Celsius. Till 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Delhi received moderate rainfall with Safdarjung receiving 31.3mm, Palam 27.8 mm, Ayanagar 25.1 mm and Lodhi road 30.4 mm.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Ghaziabad), Jhajjar, Bijnor, Farukhnagar, Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Gannaur,” the IMD said.

Cyclone Tauktae has weakened into a depression over Rajasthan and Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for the national capital.

The IMD further said moderate rainfall is likely in the national capital on Thursday too. Even if no rainfall is recorded till 8:30 am on Thursday, it will still be the highest 24-hour rainfall in May since 2014, according to Met department data.