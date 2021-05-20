STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police summon one more AAP councillor over ‘derogatory’ poster against PM Narendra Modi

According to the police, two accused who have been arrested for pasting posters in Dwarka’s Dabri area mentioned the name of the AAP councillor.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police have issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Praveen 
Kumar from Sitapuri in connection with pasting posters carrying alleged derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid vaccination drive.

The notice issued section under 160 of Criminal Procedure Code by Dabri police station reads, “You are hereby requested to join the investigation of case FIR no, 314/21, dated May 13, under Sections 3 Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, on May 17 before the investigation officer as you are well acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case. In case you remain failing, necessary legal action may be taken against you as per provision of law.”

According to the police, two accused who have been arrested for pasting posters in Dwarka’s Dabri area mentioned the name of the AAP councillor. The accused were hired on daily wage of `300 by the owner of a printing press.

Two other AAP councillors have also been summoned by the police. Police officials further said Kumar had joined the investigation on the said date and the police were investigating who was behind pasting the posters.

The posters which were pasted at many places across the city read, “Modiji Humare bacchon ke vaccine videsh kyu bhejdiya (Modiji why did you sent the vaccines meant for children to the foreign countries)”. 

At least 27 people, mostly daily wagers, migrant workers and jobless labourers have been arrested and 25 FIRs registered under Indian Penal Code sections 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, 269 for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Epidemic Act in this case.

