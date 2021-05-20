Delhi’s healthcare system crumbling because of AAP government’s misdeeds: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday alleged that “negligence” on part of the Arvind Kejriwal government had led to the oxygen crisis in the national capital.

A grim scenario prevailed in the city because of the coronavirus pandemic’s current lethal wave and Chief Minister Kejriwal alone is responsible for that, said BJP leaders at a press conference held at Delhi BJP headquarters.

The oxygen crisis happened because of his government’s mismanagement and yet he continued to mislead the city residents even as they lost their family members, they alleged.

Present at the press conference were Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, leaders of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and party MPs.

The crumbling healthcare system has laid bare the claims by his government but Kejriwal blamed the Centre, they said.

Former Delhi BJP chief and Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said that Kejriwal unnecessarily sought additional oxygen allocation while the consumption was relatively less. He alleged that Kerjiwal government had not made arrangements to fetch oxygen from other states.

“The Centre allocated oxygen in line with the Kejriwal government’s demand but his government neither had a tanker arrangement to carry oxygen nor any facility to store it,” he said.

Parvesh Sahib Singh said that even in times of crisis, the Kejriwal government would exhibit a careless and irresponsible attitude. “On April 27, Kejriwal promised that he would set up 44 oxygen plants in Delhi within a month. He was making mere announcements. The people of Delhi want to know when the plants will arrive,” said the MP.