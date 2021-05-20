STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DJ-turned-musician Johnnie Ernest: This one’s for mom

DJ-turned-musician Johnnie Ernest has dedicated his new song, Falling, to his mother who passed away from Covid last year.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

DJ-turned-musician Johnie Ernest

DJ-turned-musician Johnnie Ernest

By Express News Service

DJ-turned-musician Johnnie Ernest has dedicated his new song, Falling, to his mother who passed away from Covid last year.

“She is the reason I could follow my passion, and I want her to know that I won’t be giving up. I will continue to make and sell music,” he says, adding that his life is not the same without her.

Through the song, Ernest wants his listeners to witness the strength of a mother-son bond that transcends all barriers of time and space. It is an emotional love track, showcases how a family comes closer when times get tough. Talking about Falling, Ernest never expected to make and produce such a song.

“It came to me in an unexpected, but a soothing and calming way. But, I have a lot of expectations from it and I would love to see the audience’s reaction to it.”

Zee Music will release Falling next month with DJ Tanishq and Viberay. The shoot was done in the cool climes of Manali in December. Ernest, a resident of Mansarovar Park Society in East Delhi, got music in his genes.

“My dad was a great singer and loved music, but family responsibilities never allowed him to pursue his passion.”

Ernest was into music from school days at St Joseph Academy and DAV Brij Vihar, but it was his father’s wish that he pursue engineering. He completed from Hindu Engineering College, Sonipat in 2011.

“But, I couldn’t take up a job, and ventured DJing after graduation,” he says.

For the next six years, Ernest worked as a DJ in various clubs and then ventured into music production, which he learnt from his friend-cum-mentor 7&7 (Nischay Sharma).

“I used to travel two hours from my home in East Delhi to reach his place in Nangloi,” he says.

His first song, Vans on My Feet (Label: Edmhousenetwork), in 2018 did extremely well, which encouraged him to produce more songs. As of now, the talented musician has no plans to move to the entertainment capital. “I believe if I am good, Mumbai will come to me,” he says, with conviction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johnie Ernest
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp