DJ-turned-musician Johnnie Ernest: This one’s for mom

By Express News Service

DJ-turned-musician Johnnie Ernest has dedicated his new song, Falling, to his mother who passed away from Covid last year.

“She is the reason I could follow my passion, and I want her to know that I won’t be giving up. I will continue to make and sell music,” he says, adding that his life is not the same without her.

Through the song, Ernest wants his listeners to witness the strength of a mother-son bond that transcends all barriers of time and space. It is an emotional love track, showcases how a family comes closer when times get tough. Talking about Falling, Ernest never expected to make and produce such a song.

“It came to me in an unexpected, but a soothing and calming way. But, I have a lot of expectations from it and I would love to see the audience’s reaction to it.”

Zee Music will release Falling next month with DJ Tanishq and Viberay. The shoot was done in the cool climes of Manali in December. Ernest, a resident of Mansarovar Park Society in East Delhi, got music in his genes.

“My dad was a great singer and loved music, but family responsibilities never allowed him to pursue his passion.”

Ernest was into music from school days at St Joseph Academy and DAV Brij Vihar, but it was his father’s wish that he pursue engineering. He completed from Hindu Engineering College, Sonipat in 2011.

“But, I couldn’t take up a job, and ventured DJing after graduation,” he says.

For the next six years, Ernest worked as a DJ in various clubs and then ventured into music production, which he learnt from his friend-cum-mentor 7&7 (Nischay Sharma).

“I used to travel two hours from my home in East Delhi to reach his place in Nangloi,” he says.

His first song, Vans on My Feet (Label: Edmhousenetwork), in 2018 did extremely well, which encouraged him to produce more songs. As of now, the talented musician has no plans to move to the entertainment capital. “I believe if I am good, Mumbai will come to me,” he says, with conviction.