STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

JNU faculty member, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee Professor Deepak Gaur dies of COVID-19

Gaur was a faculty member of the School of Biotechnology (SBT) and was currently on deputation to the International Aids Vaccine Institute (IAVI).

Published: 20th May 2021 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU faculty member and recipient of prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award Professor Deepak Gaur died of coronavirus here on Thursday.

He was 48.

Gaur was a faculty member of the School of Biotechnology (SBT) and was currently on deputation to the International Aids Vaccine Institute (IAVI).

He was serving as the Deputy Country Director there since mid-November last year.

Professor Pawan Dhar, Dean, SBT, said he had known Gaur for the last six years and recalled him as "one of the best faculty members".

"I can't believe that I am talking about him in past tense. In the beginning of this month, I had spoken to him after learning from our Whatsapp group that he had been infected with COVID-19. He was as usual full of energy, cool and calm when I spoke to him."

"'Everything is fine. You don't worry', he had said. He was talking very confidently," recalled Dhar.

However, almost eight days later, Dhar learnt that his friend and colleague had been admitted to the ICU.

"That was when we got worried. Yesterday morning, I spoke with his wife and she told me he had secondary infection. He was on ventilator support. He was in ICU at RML but was shifted to AIIMS yesterday after he developed renal issues," Dhar said.

He said Gaur had received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine but was not sure whether he had also taken the second dose.

Gaur is survived by his parents, his wife Ritu Gaur and two sons.

His wife is a faculty member at the South Asian University.

Professor Rupesh Chaturvedi, a faculty member of JNU, who is currently in the US, termed Gaur's death as a "personal loss".

"We shared our lab, our office and were friends since 2014 when we had joined the varsity. My children were friends with his children. We had spoken when he had told me that he and his elder son have been infected with the virus. I can feel the pain of his parents. I don't have the strength to talk to his family," Chaturvedi said over the phone from the US. Along with being a good scientist, he was also a good administrator, Chaturvedi added.

Gaur had been the Director of Admissions in JNU and he was instrumental in introducing the online system of admissions in 2019.

He was awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award in 2017.

His research focussed on understanding the biology of parasites that cause malaria and developing vaccines that can prevent the disease.

His group had discovered a molecular complex on the surface of the malaria parasite (pathogen) that plays an essential role in invasion of red blood cells.

After winning the award, he had told PTI, "JNU supports research in a big way."

Gaur had done his PhD in Life Sciences from National Institute of Immunology, JNU.

Gaur had done his B.Sc (Honours) in Human Biology from AIIMS and his masters in Biotechnology from the same institute.

His schooling was in Springdales School, Pusa Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award Professor Deepak Gaur Coronavirus
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp