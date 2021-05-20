STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

JNU turns to alumni for financial help to set up COVID centre on campus

JNU has sought financial support from its alumni to strengthen the infrastructure of its health centre and set up a Covid care facility inside the campus.

Published: 20th May 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sought financial support from its alumni to strengthen the infrastructure of its health centre and set up a Covid care facility inside the campus.

The university has witnessed a large number of its faculty, staff and non-teaching employees being infected and succumbing to the deadly coronavirus. 

Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the alumni to think of their alma mater and help the varsity financially to strengthen its health infrastructure. 

“In this testing time, it is time for you to think of your alma mater and be a part of its endeavour to provide safety and security to all stakeholders, particularly the students. Your contribution to JNU in any form, one day’s salary or larger amounts, will make a difference in helping us fight this pandemic. Alumni are also welcome to donate oxygen concentrators. Donating masks, oxymeters, sanitisers and digital thermometers will help us in equipping our frontline workers,” he said.

Kumar said that the scientists have warned that the pandemic is going to continue for the near future and there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing health infrastructure of the university. 

“The JNU administration has recently constituted a Covid Response Team, which has been making all possible efforts to provide support to the affected residents and contain the spread of this pandemic on the campus. However, with limited source, there is a need to boost its existing infrastructure to meet the increased demand on campus. Therefore, JNU plans to upgrade the current infrastructure of our health centre and develop a well-equipped Covid health centre, which requires considerable financial support,” Kumar said. 

To make the donation process easy, JNU’s executive council in February had endorsed the creation of a “JNU Alumni Endowment Fund”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp