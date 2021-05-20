JNU turns to alumni for financial help to set up COVID centre on campus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sought financial support from its alumni to strengthen the infrastructure of its health centre and set up a Covid care facility inside the campus.

The university has witnessed a large number of its faculty, staff and non-teaching employees being infected and succumbing to the deadly coronavirus.

Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the alumni to think of their alma mater and help the varsity financially to strengthen its health infrastructure.

“In this testing time, it is time for you to think of your alma mater and be a part of its endeavour to provide safety and security to all stakeholders, particularly the students. Your contribution to JNU in any form, one day’s salary or larger amounts, will make a difference in helping us fight this pandemic. Alumni are also welcome to donate oxygen concentrators. Donating masks, oxymeters, sanitisers and digital thermometers will help us in equipping our frontline workers,” he said.

Kumar said that the scientists have warned that the pandemic is going to continue for the near future and there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing health infrastructure of the university.

“The JNU administration has recently constituted a Covid Response Team, which has been making all possible efforts to provide support to the affected residents and contain the spread of this pandemic on the campus. However, with limited source, there is a need to boost its existing infrastructure to meet the increased demand on campus. Therefore, JNU plans to upgrade the current infrastructure of our health centre and develop a well-equipped Covid health centre, which requires considerable financial support,” Kumar said.

To make the donation process easy, JNU’s executive council in February had endorsed the creation of a “JNU Alumni Endowment Fund”.