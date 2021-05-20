‘This delay doesn’t coincide with the goal of Corona-Free India’

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Last Thursday, the government extended the interval between two doses of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield from four to eight weeks to 12-16 weeks, following a recommendation from a panel responsible for immunisation.

A lot of people, who haven’t even got their first dose due to unavailability of slots, are now completely unsure whether they will get vaccinated any time soon. Nikita Sharma spoke to a few Delhi-NCR locals about their experience in booking a Covid vaccine slot.

NEHA TIWARI, 24, PR AND MARKETING, IP EXTENSION

I registered for my first vaccine dose on May 1. Since then, I have been trying to get a slot on the CoWin app, but in vain. Booking a slot is a Herculean task. I check the app four to five times a day. It has become like a daily routine. I have asked my friends and family who were lucky to get a slot to help me out. With the government extending the duration of the second jab, which might be due to the inadequate vaccine stocks, seems like a long wait, as the third wave is said to be just around the corner.

RAJAN KHANNA, 46, BUSINESSMAN, TILAK NAGAR

I didn’t have to register myself for the first dose on April 15. I just went to the nearest centre, and a volunteer registered me from my mobile. At that time, I was informed that I will get the second dose after 45 days, which would have been May 30. But now there’s the threemonth extension. We all need to be patient and wait for our turn because the government is working for our benefit.

MANISH CHHABRA, 38, BUSINESSMAN, ROHINI

I took my first dose of the vaccine on the very first day, May 3. I tried too many times to find a slot. I was on the website for almost three hours, and I faced difficulty in getting the OTP. I was due to get the second dose on June 15, but now I won’t. I think the government’s decision of extending the duration is researchbased but of course, the government does not have enough stock. It would have been better to start the drive from June because it would have given them enough time to get enough vaccine stock.

ANJU PACHORI, 27, PA, OFFICE OF INSURANCE OMBUDSMAN, INDIRAPURAM

As soon as I got to know that vaccine registrations have opened for those above 18, I registered on Aarogya Setu. With the rising number of Corona cases, I felt paranoid and wanted to get the jab to ensure mine and my family’s safety. But I have not been able to book a slot despite multiple attempts every single day. I am also skeptical after hearing the side-effects of the vaccine. My friends and family are fine after taking the vaccine, so I am maintaining a positive mind set. The acute shortage of vaccines has led to this extension, but it seems absurd if we want to be a corona-free country because the delay does not coincide with our goal.

HARSHIT MALHOTRA, 22, FINANCE STUDENT, ASHOK VIHAR

I got myself registered on April 28 when the state government opened the registrations on the CoWIN app. I have been trying from May 1, but there were no vaccine slots available for 18+ as the government is still focusing on the 45+ to get the dose. On May 4, I visited the website around 10-15 times a day. Every time I found a slot available and tried to book it, I got the message: ‘the centre’s appointment is fully booked’. After experiencing the whole situation, I could figure out that there is a shortage of vaccines. Right now, we just have to wait and hope it will be available at our nearest centres soon.

AMANPREET KAUR, 30, ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, WEST DELHI

I recently got my first dose, but booking the slot was tedious. I had to login to the CoWIN app more than 30 times a day. It was so difficult that I even took my sister’s help to book. I used to check the website every 15 to 20 minutes. I feel the government should increase the production of vaccines and increase the slots too because it is the need of the hour.

AMAN GROVER, 37, BUSINESSMAN, PITAMPURA

I registered for my first dose on May 10 and got the slot for May 15. I got it after trying for three days. Companies are producing vaccinations on a large scale, but I think it will take 2-3 years to vaccinate the whole country. We should not panic saying it is the failure of the government. A large population requires a larger amount of time for the process to be done smoothly. It is a wise and bold decision.

GRUSHA KHANNA, 24, ASSISTANT MANAGER-PR, MEDIA CORRIDORS, RAJENDRA PLACE

I signed myself up on CoWIN after the registrations opened. There are seven vaccination centres in my vicinity, but none had slots available for 18+. Then, I found out that we could book an appointment irrespective of the location we live in. After a long struggle of checking the app multiple times a day for over 10-12 days, I was able to book a slot in Moti Nagar and took the jab day before. The government’s decision of enforcing a gap of at least three months between the two doses of Covishield is a smart one, considering the shortage of vaccines for all.

RICHA VATSALA, 42, MEDIA PROFESSIONAL, GURUGRAM

I had been trying to book a slot since May 1. I would sit for 2-3 hours every day and see 70-80 green slots, but never got a confirmation. Either the code was wrong, my request didn’t go through or the slot was full. My life was CoWIN and I was on it morning, noon, night, and at times, even 5:00am. I even explored through Aarogya Setu and other apps, but in vain. Finally, after 23 days I managed to get a slot for May 16 at Faridabad, that is 1.5 hours away. I would have preferred the previous gap. I can’t comment on the decision to extend as the government claims this will be helpful. We have no choice but to play along.