Delhi records 3,009 COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths; positivity rate dips to 4.76 per cent

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 3,009 COVID-19 cases and 252 fatalities on Friday, with the city's positivity rate slipping to 4.76 per cent, data shared by the health department showed.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll in the national capital to 22,831.

This is the third consecutive day when Delhi's count of daily new cases has remained below 4,000.

The positivity rate in the city stood at 5.5 per cent on Thursday.

Medical experts have held the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip in the daily cases amid the second wave of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 3,846 cases of the infection and 235 deaths.