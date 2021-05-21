STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

There is need for hospital beds to be reserved for people of certain categories: Delhi HC

Earlier, the High Court had asked the Delhi government to file a reply on a petition seeking to create "an accountable, fair, and transparent mechanism" for allocating beds to COVID-19 patients.

Published: 21st May 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall isolation centre, in New Delhi, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

A COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall isolation centre, in New Delhi, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court, while hearing a plea on Friday, observed that there is a need for the beds to be reserved in hospitals for people of certain categories like President and the Prime Minister.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh, while hearing a plea seeking fair and transparent system for the allocation of beds to COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the national capital, tagged the petition with other matters relating to COVID issues being heard by the Bench.

The Court also noted that now there is a lot of beds available and there is no scarcity of them.

Earlier, the High Court had asked the Delhi government to file a reply on a petition seeking to create "an accountable, fair, and transparent mechanism" for allocating beds to COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Manjit Singh. Senior advocate Vivek Sood and lawyer Anish Chawla appeared for him in the court.

The petitioner also sought directions to the respondent for setting up a centralised agency along with helpdesks outside every COVID-19 hospital in Delhi for helping the patients locate a bed in another hospital if they cannot be admitted in that particular hospital.

The petitioner submitted that even in this health crisis, the Delhi hospitals are following a deplorable VIP culture.

"Thus, in order to overcome the said 'VIP culture' and to ensure fairness and transparency, there should be a mechanism to ensure fair allocation of the hospital beds to common man," the petition said.

"The hospitals should be obliged to maintain a record wherein the name of the patient and time of seeking a bed in that hospital should be recorded. In case the patient is refused admission, the reason for not providing the bed to the person should also be recorded," the petition said, adding that this will not only ensure transparency but also make the hospitals accountable for refusing a person who has approached the hospital.

"In the present situation of health emergency, where the demand for hospital beds is more than supply, there should be some mechanism to ensure that allocation of beds to COVID-19 patients in the hospitals across the city is not arbitrary and unreasonable but rather a record/data should be maintained for refusal of beds to the patients. The mechanism of bed allocation may depend on necessity, 'first come first serve' basis, geographical convenience of COVID-19 patients or other factors," the petition said.

"However, no patient should be refused a hospital bed merely for the reason that the same is being reserved unofficially for VIPs who are not even in the immediate need of the same," it added.

The Court adjourned hearing of the petition till May 24. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court VVIPs bed allocation for Covid patients Delhi hospitals
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp