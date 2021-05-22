QR codes to ensure transparency in Covid aid in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Dialogue Commission of the Delhi government has delivered over 2,300 oxygen concentrators to several government hospitals in the national capital to strengthen their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last few days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been appealing to general public in the national capital for donationas and asking people to step forward to contribute whatever they could.

“All sections of the society supported Delhi government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus. Several donors have come forward to provide critical medicines and equipment to government hospitals. At the same time, the donors were keen to ensure that these equipment are used efficiently” said Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of DDC.

​To address this concern, the DDC has collaborated with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Blowhorn, a logistics start-up, to develop a state-of-the-art QR code-based tracking system for donated medical equipment.

“This will ensure transparency and optimal utilisation of the live-saving medical equipment” informed Shah. The process involves vetting medical equipment once they are received through donors, attaching a unique QR code and then supplying them to various hospitals as per their needs. The DDC has already delivered 2,300 oxygen concentrators of 5LPM (litre per minute) and 10 LPM capacity, which were funded by donors.