STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Wrestler murder case: Police seeks 12 days custody of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar

Kumar was physically produced before the court, following which the police was allowed to interrogate him for 30 minutes.

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday sought a 12-day custody of two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar to question him over his alleged involvement in the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra reserved the order on the police remand application. Kumar was physically produced before the court, following which the police was allowed to interrogate him for 30 minutes.

During the proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court that Kumar's interrogation is required to know the motive behind the crime and recover the weapon used in the murder and the clothes he was wearing during the incident.

"The camera at the stadium was dismantled and he took away the DDR of the place. This has to be recovered," the prosecutor told the court, seeking Kumar's custody. According to the Delhi Police, Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar at the stadium on May 4 night.

Sagar succumbed to the injuries later. The absconding international wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay, on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka area. Kumar had been on the run for nearly 20 days and attempted to secure pre-arrest bail by claiming that the probe against him is biased.

Police said that they have electronic evidence where he could be seen hitting the wrestler with a stick. On May 18, the district court rejected his anticipatory bail application, noting that he was prima facie the main conspirator in the case and that allegations against him were serious.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was also booked him under sections 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Sushil Kumar Chhatrasal Stadium Chhatrasal Stadium brawl Delhi stadium murder
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp