STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC asks drug controller to inquire into Gambhir, other politicians buying COVID medicines in bulk

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the Drug Controller shall examine how it is possible for someone to procure over 2,000 strips of a medicine, Fabiflu.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court Monday directed the drug controller to inquire into the issue of politicians buying COVID-19 drugs in bulk amid shortages and observed that while BJP MP Gautam Gambhir must have been distributing the medicines to the best of his intention, the gesture unintentionally did a disservice.

The high court also directed the Drug Controller of Delhi government to conduct a similar inquiry into the allegations of procuring and hoarding medical oxygen made against AAP MLAs Priti Tomar and Praveen Kumar and file a status report.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the Drug Controller shall examine how it is possible for someone to procure over 2,000 strips of a medicine, Fabiflu here, which is already in shortage and how the chemist was able to entertain such a prescription.

"Mr Gautam Gambhir must have done it with best of intentions. We are not doubting his intentions. He has been a national player of our country. Our question is whether it is a responsible behaviour when you the medicine is in short supply."

"We are not doubting his intentions but the way he has gone about it, he has actually done a disservice, unintentionally may be. This was not the way that you buy from the market so many strips, certainly not," the bench said.

The high court was hearing a PIL seeking lodging of an FIR on the allegations that politicians are able to procure in huge quantity and distribute COVID-19 medicines even as patients were running from pillar to post to get them.

An application was also filed in the pending petition making allegations MLAs Tomar and Kumar.

The bench perused the status report of Delhi Police which said that Gambhir had purchased 2,628 strips of Fabiflu, used for treating COVID-19 patients, on the prescription of Dr Manish of Sanjay Garg Hospital and while 2,343 strips were distributed to patients, remaining 285 strips were deposited with Delhi government's Director General of Health Services for distribution, in view of court's earlier order.

"The aspect which needs to be examined is how such a large quantity of Fabiflu was authorized to be purchased in retail as the medicine was in grave short supply at the relevant time. We can take judicial notice of this fact as we have been hearing this matter for a considerable time now."

"It also needs examination as to how these medicines were distributed to several patients or attendants by Dr Manish of Sanjay Garg hospital," the bench said, noting that the payment for the medicines was made through cricketer-turned politician Gambhir's foundation.

The court noted that through the supporting documents have not been filed by the police, the concerned DCP stated they have collected them during the enquiry.

"We would like you (Drug Controller) to tell us what enquiry you have done. Here there is a very clear case made out. Tell us under what provisions action is required to be taken and against whom. All this has to be done by the Drug Controller and not by the Delhi Police, as per the Supreme Court's order," the bench said.

It added once the allegations have come to the knowledge of the Drug Controller, it cannot shut its eyes and asked it to look into Gambhir's incident.

It said since the violation falls in the realm of drug controller, let the material collected be placed before the Drug Controller of Delhi which shall undertake the necessary enquiry and file a status report.

Noting the submissions of the counsel for the Drug Controller, the bench said it appeared the Drug Controller is presently not well versed with its statutory powers in relation to enquiry or investigation or prosecution of cases and directed the Law Department of Delhi government to ensure that necessary expertise is provided and listed the matter for further hearing on May 31.

Regarding other allegations raised by petitioner's counsel, the bench said they are unsubstantiated and it would not go into it otherwise it would amount to witch hunting.

The court had earlier said political leaders have no business to hoard stocks of COVID-19 medicines that are already in shortage and they are expected to surrender these drugs.

It had also expressed dissatisfaction over a "vague and whitewashed enquiry" report filed by the Delhi Police over the allegations against politicians hoarding and distributing medicines in the national capital.

Petitioner Deepak Singh, the chairperson of Hruduya Foundation and a national level shooter, has questioned how politicians are able to procure large stocks of the medicine without having the requisite permission under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, when the normal public was not getting it.

Advocate Virag Gupta, representing Singh, said strict action be taken against the politicians, who were allegedly indulging in black marketing, as they cannot procure it in the absence of a licence.

He claimed that photographs clearly show Gambhir was himself distributing medicines to people outside his office and not the doctor.

Gambhir was neither a doctor nor a chemist or an authorized person to distribute medicines to patients, Gupta said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High court Gautam Gambhir COVID-19 Priti Tomar Praveen Kumar AAP Fabiflu
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp