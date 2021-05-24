STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Covaxin left for those in 45-plus age group in Delhi after Monday: AAP MLA Atishi

She said that the city has so far received 45.94 lakh vaccine doses for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45, of which, 43.79 lakh have been administered to the beneficiaries.

Published: 24th May 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There will be no Covaxin doses left for those aged above 45, frontline and healthcare workers in the national capital after Monday, AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday adding that there is no clarity on the supply of the next installment of doses from the Centre.

T he AAP leader rued that there has been no clarity on the supply of the next installment of Covaxin for this category, though the central government had promised to provide more doses in June.

She said the city has received 8.17 lakh vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group so far, of which, 8.07 lakh doses had been utilised by Sunday morning. “Vaccination centres administering Covaxin have already been shut.

Similarly, Covishield inoculation centres will have to be closed from Monday,” she said. Atishi noted that 64,214 people received the vaccine jabs on May 22. A total of 50.85 lakh doses have been administered to the beneficiaries in Delhi since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16. 

