Delhi govt to adopt kids orphaned by pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will soon notify a policy under which government will provide free education and bear other expenses of the kids who have lost parents due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to sources, under this new policy the Delhi government will also bear the expenses of the upbringing of those children along with providing financial assistance to all of them. The policy is in final stages, said sources. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made an announcement in this regard.

“Many such children whose parents have both died, the Delhi government will bear all the expenses for the education and upbringing of those children. The Delhi government will take care of the elders who lost their home youth,” the chief minister had said at the time.