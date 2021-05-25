STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Vaccination or cancellation: Kejriwal government's suggestion to Centre on class 12 board exams

Sisodia, also Delhi's Education Minister, recommended the tabulation of results taking into account the marks students scored in class 10, class 11 and assessment during class 12 so far.

Published: 25th May 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a child passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday reiterated his demand of "vaccination or cancellation" in his suggestions sent to the Central government on conducting class 12 board exams.

Sisodia, also Delhi's Education Minister, recommended the tabulation of results taking into account the marks students scored in class 10, class 11 and assessment during class 12 so far.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Sisodia said if experts suggest against giving Covishield or Covaxin jabs to class 12 students, the Centre government should procure Pfizer vaccine which has been approved for children above the age of 12 years.

"If Centre and state government get on the task together all class 12 students and teachers involved in the examination process can be vaccinated within three to four weeks," he added.

"If the government feels it's not feasible to vaccinate students at present then I strongly advocate that the exams should be cancelled and results should be tabulated as per scores obtained in last three years by students -- class 10, 11 and 12."

Sisodia has also noted in his letter that the government should call a high-level meeting next month to start discussing the examination format for the 2022 exams.

"We should start preparations already for next year keeping all circumstance in mind," he said.

The Central government had sought detailed suggestions from all state and Union Territories by May 25 following a high-level meeting on conducting the class 12 board exams which were postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

Sisodia said in his letter on Tuesday, "The two options proposed by the centre are not an answer to the challenges posed by the new strain of coronavirus. To ask students to be ready to write exams is not only insensitive but also fatal. Hence, we should consider either vaccination or cancellation."

He has made this demand on earlier occasions as well.

According to the Ministry of Education, there is broad consensus among states about conducting the examination and a final decision will be announced by June 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia COVID-19 Vaccination CBSE Exams CBSE Class 12 Exams
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp