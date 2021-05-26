STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 130 fatalities; positivity rate 1.93 per cent

This is the fourth day in a row when the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.

Published: 26th May 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

PPE, COVID 19, Health Workers

Health workers and volunteers in personal protective suits wait to receive patients outside a COVID-19 hospital that was set up at a Sikh Gurdwara in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded 130 COVID-19-related fatalities on Wednesday, the lowest since April 15, while 1,491 new cases were reported as the positivity rate dipped to nearly two-month low of 1.93 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

The number of fresh infections in a single day (1,491) is the lowest since March 24, when Delhi had reported 1,254 cases.

This is the fourth day in a row when the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.

"Positivity down to 1.93% and total positive cases come down to 1491. These are lowest numbers in last 2 months. We still need to take all precautions and follow covid appropriate behaviour," Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted.

The number of deaths reported on Wednesday (130) is the lowest since April 15 when the national capital had witnessed 112 fatalities.

The positivity rate of 1.93 per cent is also the lowest since March 27, when it stood at 1.70 per cent, according to the data made available.

The national capital had recorded 1,568 cases and 156 fatalities on Tuesday, while the positivity rate came down marginally to 2.14 per cent.

According to the latest health bulletin, the 130 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 23,695.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 207 fatalities and the positivity rate was 2.52 per cent.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 per cent.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 2, the city registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data.

A total of 77,103 tests, including 53,542 RT-PCR tests and 23,561 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Wednesday.

The number of cumulative cases on Tuesday stood at 14,21,477, while nearly 13,78,634 people have recovered, been discharged or have migrated.

Out of 25,106 beds in hospitals, 17,878 are vacant.

The number of active cases stands at 19,148, down from 21,739, a day ago.

The number of home isolation patients dipped to 10,079 on Wednesday from 11,915 a day ago while the number of containment zones dropped to 36,873 from 39,640 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

