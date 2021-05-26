STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Even if thousands PILs are filed against me, I'll continue serving people: Gambhir

The East Delhi BJP MP said he did what he felt was necessary to serve the people and was ready to face any punishment.

Published: 26th May 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Facing criticism over stocking and distributing Covid management drugs, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said he had joined politics to serve people and would continue to save lives of people even if thousands of public interest petitions (PILs) are filed against him. Gambhir added that he was ready to face any punishment decided by the court.

The Delhi High Court, during the hearing of a PIL, on Monday has observed that while Gambhir must have been distributing the medicines to the best of his intention, the gesture unintentionally did a disservice. “I entered politics to help people and save people’s lives, and in the future too, if I get the opportunity, I will help them.

The medicines I distributed were the need of the hour. Not one even if thousands of PILs are filed against me, I will continue to serve the people and try to save their lives,” Gambhir said during a press conference at Delhi BJP headquarters. “Questions should also be asked why medicines were not available at the shops in Delhi and why there was shortage of hospital beds and oxygen.

I joined politics to serve the people, which is what I did and am still doing. I distributed medicines for the poor and I reiterate, if I get an opportunity, I will do it again to protect humanity,” he said. The BJP MP has also distributed oxygen cylinders and concentrators as well as Covidrelated medicine Fabiflu in his constituency. Following the court directions, Delhi Police has sought his statement in the matter.

“Gautam Gambhir must have done it with the best of his intentions. We do not doubt his intentions… But the way he has gone about it, he has actually done a disservice, unintentionally may be. This was not the way that you buy from the market so many strips, certainly not,” the court had observed. The PIL sought lodging of FI R alleging that politicians procured in huge quantities and distribute Covid medicines even as patients were struggling to post to get them.

Delhi High Court Gautam Gambhir BJP
